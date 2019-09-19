Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Stewart & Patten Co Has Increased Carnival (CCL) Stake by $883,660 as Share Price Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 19,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 231,412 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 212,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 719,430 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.01. About 1,947 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group holds 6,077 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.27% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hartford accumulated 57,756 shares. Qci Asset Management owns 100 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 880 were accumulated by Phocas. 42,390 were reported by A D Beadell Investment Counsel. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 483 shares. Moreover, Serv Automobile Association has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 609,951 shares. Mariner Limited stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 300,276 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura cautious on Carnival – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,840 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability holds 468 shares. Maryland-based Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Llc has invested 0.14% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 623 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Communication Limited Liability. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Prospector Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.79% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Strs Ohio stated it has 705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 21,102 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cove Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 83 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 12,983 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 138,657 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Co has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Hits New 52-Week High (WTM) – TheStreet.com” on May 20, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Peter Carlson Elected To The White Mountains Board – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.