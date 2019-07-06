Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Kennedy (KW) Stake by $850,521; Share Price Rose; Verus Financial Partners Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $592,020; Valuation Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 230,915 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.



Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Bowen Trevor bought $282,555 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 20. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh had bought 7,100 shares worth $149,100.

