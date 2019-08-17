Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Kennedy (KW) Position by $850,521; Share Price Declined; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shares Declined While Monetary Management Group Raised Position

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 172,502 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 68,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 60,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Bowen Trevor also bought $282,555 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 151,394 shares. Int Inc accumulated 79,923 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 10,052 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 19,780 shares. James Inv Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 39,050 shares. Citadel Limited Com owns 79,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 843,914 shares. Fairfax Financial Ltd Can owns 11.77% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 13.32 million shares. Proshare Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 13,627 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 101,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 14,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 226,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 14,280 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% or 68,106 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,075 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,447 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

