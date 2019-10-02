Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position as Share Price Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,832 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 11,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $208.19. About 659,311 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1066. About 16,576 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baxter Bros owns 0.54% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,443 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Orleans Cap Mgmt La has 8,774 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,219 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.49% or 62,898 shares in its portfolio. 195,259 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Com. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 934,242 shares. 160,962 were reported by Btim. 48,486 are owned by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Df Dent Company reported 2,158 shares. Innovations Ltd Llc reported 3,828 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 453 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 22.73 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 81 shares. London Co Of Virginia has invested 0.66% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Manhattan accumulated 1,556 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 100 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com reported 83 shares stake. Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 12,983 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 5,317 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. 462 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Argent Tru reported 379 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 683 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 5,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,454 shares.

