Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Stake in Kennedy (KW) as Market Value Declined; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding as Market Value Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 240,538 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 112,143 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, down from 115,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 7,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 27,414 shares to 487,524 shares, valued at $31.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New Com (NYSE:SEE) by 149,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO).