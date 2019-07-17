Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Position in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521 as Valuation Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) Cut by $17.04 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 266,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.65 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 291,751 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 325,012 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investors Profiting with Solar Stocks as Residential and Commercial Solar see Bullish 1st Quarter: (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $VSLR) (NASDAQ: $SUNW) (NASDAQ: $SPWR) – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Meet LiveWire, Harley-Davidson’s New All-Electric Motorcycle – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy Wilson Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by RICKS MARY on Friday, February 1. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh had bought 7,100 shares worth $149,100 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 18,156 shares. First Manhattan Company has 4,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.17M shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 101,766 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 883,669 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). First Trust LP owns 129,593 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,627 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 11.35 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 682,513 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 42,097 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,107 shares.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 47.21 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Volume drops sharply at TreeHouse Foods – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Adobe, Amex, Intel, 3M, Microsoft, SAP, Shopify, Sprint, Target and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post Holdings: Risky But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Coca-Cola Acquire Next? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33,570 shares to 969,405 shares, valued at $94.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 44,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).