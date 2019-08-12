Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Kennedy (KW) Holding by $850,521 as Market Valuation Declined; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Raised Holding in Cameco (CCJ) as Valuation Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 252,058 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 91,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 7.76M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44 million, up from 7.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.54M shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 5,700 shares to 287,189 shares, valued at $31.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son Ltd by 751,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,325 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 3,044 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 70,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter And Com Brokerage reported 412,759 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Sprott has invested 2.26% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Citadel Advsr reported 79,010 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 191,898 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 178,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,005 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 18,156 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Prudential Inc reported 15,577 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 533,378 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. 13,500 shares were bought by Bowen Trevor, worth $282,555 on Wednesday, March 20.