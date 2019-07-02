Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Kennedy (KW) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $97.50 Million Its Holding

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 319,295 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 11.42M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.53 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 7,100 shares. Bowen Trevor bought $282,555 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 101,766 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 3.11 million shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 11,329 shares. Seabridge reported 1.29% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.13% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 34,081 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated reported 1.51 million shares. 113,010 were reported by Renaissance Techs. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co invested in 920,627 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 236,468 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 100,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 129 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 60,967 shares. 11.35M are held by Blackrock.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $606.34 million for 4.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

