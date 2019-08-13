Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Holding in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521; Brown Advisory Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $429.69 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 23,126 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 262326.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.92M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.86. About 10.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 11,239 shares to 221,808 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 22,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,508 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Bowen Trevor had bought 13,500 shares worth $282,555.