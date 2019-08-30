Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Holding in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521; Hess (HES) Share Value Rose While Leucadia National Has Lifted Position by $5.69 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 48,013 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. It closed at $62.24 lastly. It is down 0.25% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tesla’s “Relaunch” of Solar Is Another Swing and Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh also bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 12,620 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 10,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 27,328 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 18,156 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Invesco Limited owns 1.05 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 45,942 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Ci Invests reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 51,658 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt has 402,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc owns 26,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 2.47M shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. Checki Terrence J. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. 442 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $25,079. The insider SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess beats Q2 estimates on higher Bakken output – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Hess Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess: A Look At 1H19 Of The Overvalued Outperformer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 1,700 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,616 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 27,670 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 212,274 shares. British Columbia Management Corp accumulated 74,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 16,297 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 52,408 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks has invested 1.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 267 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,281 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 494 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 395 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio.