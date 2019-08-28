Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Kennedy (KW) Position by $850,521; Stock Declined; Firefly Value Partners LP Increased Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $43.02 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 85,395 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.08M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 188,315 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 12,700 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 151,204 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp, a New York-based fund reported 9.73 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 267,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 9.18M shares. Bowling Mngmt Llc invested in 170,182 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bluecrest Management Limited reported 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Teton Advsrs holds 0.02% or 19,700 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 570 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP invested in 0.16% or 97,140 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 4,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 150,700 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Bowen Trevor bought $282,555 worth of stock or 13,500 shares.

