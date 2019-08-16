Elk Creek Partners Upped Stake in Green Dot (GDOT) by $2.13 Million as Share Price Declined; Newport Asia Lowered Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding as Valuation Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.44. About 18.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 35,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 227,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79 million, up from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 410,179 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 44,980 shares. Diker Management Limited Co invested 0.89% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 148,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 137,506 shares. Capital Ww Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.23 million shares. Dupont Capital has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 10,533 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Westfield Capital Management Company Lp owns 365,160 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 409,045 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 464,055 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 32,798 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 22,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 38,650 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 684,080 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 85,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,725 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Viacom Profit Tops Estimates – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.