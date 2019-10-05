Elk Creek Partners Upped Its Stake in Luminex Del (LMNX) by $6.87 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Botty Investors Cut Its Holding by $2.87 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 111.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 343,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 652,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47M, up from 308,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 83,837 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 66,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16B for 17.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 58,789 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 11,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,221 shares, and cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc.