Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Saia (SAIA) Stake; Angiodynamics (ANGO)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Saia Inc (SAIA) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as Saia Inc (SAIA)’s stock rose 18.63%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 154,994 shares with $9.47M value, down from 177,069 last quarter. Saia Inc now has $2.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 23,206 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal

Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 64 reduced and sold holdings in Angiodynamics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 36.11 million shares, down from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Angiodynamics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 57 Increased: 60 New Position: 24.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Surgery Partners Inc stake by 69,669 shares to 1.37M valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) stake by 73,599 shares and now owns 3.18 million shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $86.25’s average target is 7.42% above currents $80.29 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Stephens upgraded Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$81.29, Is It Time To Put Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.40 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Saia Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, TIF, SAIA – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Inc (SAIA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For AngioDynamics – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AngioDynamics EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue – AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : MSM, ANGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. for 704,499 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 348,541 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 45,750 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,140 shares.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 9,610 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $694.84 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.