Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Nn (NNBR) Holding; Shorts at Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Lowered By 27.34%

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Nn Inc (NNBR) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 109,072 shares as Nn Inc (NNBR)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 1.13M shares with $8.47M value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Nn Inc now has $286.40M valuation. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 610,039 shares traded or 125.40% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 27.34% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 27,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.34% from 38,400 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 5,210 shares traded. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has declined 51.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNBR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 19,565 shares. North Star Investment Management has 500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Smith Graham And Advisors LP invested 0.9% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 32,084 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 31,600 shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 877,293 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,900 shares stake. Stifel has 15,526 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 28,174 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 42,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 340,264 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 37,882 shares to 165,016 valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 35,497 shares and now owns 227,364 shares. Viewray Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NNBR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity. Shares for $25,950 were bought by Atkinson James Robert on Wednesday, June 19.

