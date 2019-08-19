Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Maxlinear (MXL) Stake by $17.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Healthcor Management LP Increases Holding in Intersect Ent (XENT)

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 102.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.69 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 77,189 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 13/04/2018 – Games-Fans help buzz, propel ‘straya to top of medal table; 09/03/2018 – Global Cannabis Testing Market – Increasing Use for Medical Purposes to Propel Growthl Technavio; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS STOPS PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100; 10/04/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road; 21/03/2018 – Global General Lighting Market – Increasing Urbanization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth l Technavio; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 21/05/2018 – China intends for self-driving cars to propel smart megacity

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 684,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 62,327 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68 million for 34.92 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors owns 456,883 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 3.65 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De accumulated 48,350 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 59,000 shares. 431,243 were accumulated by Invesco. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 96,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 473,900 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. 515,399 are owned by Bancorp Of America De. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 8,095 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Division reported 194 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 826,231 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.01 million shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 89,863 shares to 467,537 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 73,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

