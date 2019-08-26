Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position By $1.45 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $50’s average target is 142.37% above currents $20.63 stock price. Theravance Biopharma had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. See Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 11.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 50,019 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 392,530 shares with $11.56M value, down from 442,549 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $921.78M valuation. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 157,149 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Theravance Biopharma: Gaining Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UK’s Woodford Equity Income Fund Suspended – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) CEO Rick Winningham on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), The Stock That Slid 54% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 11,590 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Backs 2018 Operating Loss $180M-$200M; 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA GETS ELLIPTA EXPANDED INDICATION FOR COPD; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,604 are held by Citigroup. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P accumulated 80,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Limited has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Swiss Bancshares accumulated 80,742 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 1.21M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 3,666 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 238,952 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Corporation Ma reported 9.31M shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 44,093 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 31,142 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Limited Partnership accumulated 700,000 shares. 525,929 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Tiaa Cref invested in 43,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 46,006 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 2,965 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.13M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 43,480 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 72,949 shares. 1.44 million were reported by Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Dana Inv Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).