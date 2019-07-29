Elk Creek Partners Stake in Wageworks (WAGE) Has Increased by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 1.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 41,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,691 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, up from 525,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 108,164 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead P; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Board Concluded Company’s Internal Control Over Financial Reporting, Disclosure Controls and Procedures Were Ineffective as of Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS TO RESTATE SOME FINL RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 03/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Beset By Late Filings, WageWorks Hires Outside Firm for Finance Help; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,656 are owned by Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 1.97% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 163,614 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc holds 200 shares. Groesbeck Management Nj accumulated 42,056 shares. Mechanics State Bank Department owns 47,864 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.30M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 268 shares. Kings Point Management has 100,436 shares. 14,543 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement. 71,829 were accumulated by Regent Invest Management Ltd Company. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 233 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp owns 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 617,089 shares. Franklin Res holds 13.04M shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 72,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 14,800 shares. Piedmont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 318,516 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gp. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 10,600 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 74,392 shares stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.01% or 23,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 112,062 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 26,913 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Lc invested 2.32% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 33,183 were accumulated by Art Ltd Limited Liability Company.