Elk Creek Partners Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Raised by $3.32 Million as Market Value Rose; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 89,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 467,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 377,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 283,506 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 1.46M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL) by 11,219 shares to 439,766 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

