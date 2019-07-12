Elk Creek Partners Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Has Raised by $3.32 Million; Citigroup (C) Position Has Raised by Sanders Capital Llc

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 89,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 377,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 10,094 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709.50M, up from 8.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.53 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PTCT, PGNX, HCM, SRNE, JNJ – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why PTC Therapeutics Dropped 18% in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Grp Inc reported 32,804 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 93,765 shares. 68,652 were reported by Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Barclays Plc reported 58,864 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 62,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 15,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Technologies has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 5,000 shares. Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Renaissance Techs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 907,300 shares. Farallon Cap Management Lc owns 700,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 1.52 million shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 31,956 shares to 73,936 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,994 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.