Elk Creek Partners Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Increased by $14.73 Million; Carderock Capital Management Holding in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $281.28. About 467,251 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 128.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 117,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 209,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38M, up from 91,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 31,187 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 31,956 shares to 73,936 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 109,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. Aryeh Jason also bought $397,287 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Monday, July 29. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. Davis Todd C also bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Company invested 1.38% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 376,340 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited owns 1,095 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 20,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fosun Int invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 32,031 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 20,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 426,721 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 7,413 shares. 1.29 million were reported by State Street Corp. Massachusetts-based Tekla Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ameriprise has 330,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,740 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 4,928 shares to 8,932 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

