Elk Creek Partners Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $16.23 Million; Share Value Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 624,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.78M, down from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 30,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 626,418 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.66 million, down from 656,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 582,171 shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 142.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: CES Headlines Action-Packed Week – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 42,761 shares to 175,580 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 371,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).