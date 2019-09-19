Elk Creek Partners Raised Position in Green Dot (GDOT) by $1.34 Million; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $570,000

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.59 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 249,022 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 27,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 255,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.49 million, up from 227,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 417,241 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 25,121 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 54,357 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 45,944 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Principal Group Inc has 211,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested in 0.03% or 159,753 shares. Diligent Investors Limited holds 25,933 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 308,288 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,200 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7,019 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:GDOT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Green Dot Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 30,531 shares to 626,418 shares, valued at $47.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 58,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Avaya (AVYA) Rumored JV with RingCentral (RNG) ‘Makes No Sense’ – BWS Financial – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avaya considering RingCentral JV; shares -9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 33,000 shares to 791,462 shares, valued at $95.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOW) by 251,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Stephens Invest Management Gp Limited Com invested in 207,874 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 8,785 shares. Calamos Llc owns 50,416 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 431,461 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 85,176 shares. 29 are held by Cwm Lc. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 8,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 101,617 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.07% or 504,893 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). M&T Bank reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock.