Elk Creek Partners Raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Position by $1.08 Million; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed National Retail Pptys (NNN) Position by $1.15 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 28,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 564,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, up from 536,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 489,520 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 91,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 112,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. It closed at $55.5 lastly. It is down 18.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,559 shares to 119,006 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 0.48% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,147 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1,615 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.1% or 411,230 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.1% or 4.03M shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 16,431 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 3,856 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 169,900 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 19 shares. New York-based Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.72% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Orleans Capital Mngmt La accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Us State Bank De accumulated 3,998 shares. Carroll Financial owns 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 150 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 29,721 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daruma Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 177,242 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 42,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Comm holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 279 shares. Element Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,497 shares. Mackay Shields holds 18.67 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 74,900 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $66,244 activity.