Elk Creek Partners Raised Holding in Stericycle (SRCL); Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 52,202 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 784,473 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,010 shares to 38,920 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aull And Monroe Investment Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 3,814 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 740,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 265,637 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 283,049 shares. 222,105 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sfmg Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3,430 were reported by Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communication. Carderock Management Incorporated has invested 1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp reported 6,949 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Northpointe Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 2,784 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 70,274 shares to 487,899 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 85,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,725 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment has invested 0.2% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 24,589 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.01% or 420 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 369,726 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander owns 18,175 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.01% or 3,929 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 109,364 shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 43,965 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. 8,937 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,207 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 935,879 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,299 shares. Knott David M stated it has 4.86% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).