Elk Creek Partners Lowered Its Holding in Saia (SAIA) as Stock Value Declined; As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $12.44 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 23,751 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 177,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 121,188 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia LTL Freight Opens Altoona, Pennsylvania Terminal – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Saia Provides Second Quarter LTL Operating Data – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Saia (SAIA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Boston-area Terminals Now Open Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.42M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 122,675 shares to 727,328 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 47,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.