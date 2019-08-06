Elk Creek Partners Lowered Freshpet (FRPT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Position in Firstenergy (FE) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.44% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 2.73 million shares traded or 652.03% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 3.21 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FES SETTLEMENT WITHIN ITS PLANNED RANGE; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE; 16/05/2018 – JCP&L Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Laurion Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Nicholas Investment Prtn LP holds 221,592 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 239,013 shares. Coatue Ltd Co invested in 0% or 6,056 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0% or 1,980 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 5,195 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Omers Administration has 28,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 925,062 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Harvest Strategies Llc invested in 2.38% or 40,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 13,147 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc owns 150,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Gru Inc has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 117,839 shares to 209,823 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) CEO Bill Cyr on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Kitchens Expansion Nasdaq:FRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Appointment of Seasoned Media and Digital Executive Jacki Kelley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 434,118 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust &. 1,550 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% or 14,682 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 775,469 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Windsor Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 10,827 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Ltd holds 0% or 36,913 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.07% or 11.12 million shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 5.57M shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 12,647 shares. Intact Investment accumulated 101,200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.46% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Epoch Partners has 1.09% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.42M for 14.87 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.