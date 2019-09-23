Elk Creek Partners Lifted Meritor (MTOR) Holding by $1.20 Million; Advisors Capital Management Cut Owens Corning New (OC) Holding by $2.95 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 50,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 591,712 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.35 million, up from 541,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 161,289 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 89.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 50,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 6,186 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 57,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 468,004 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTOR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 81,504 are owned by Lpl Fin Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 136,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 62,344 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.61% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.52 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 1.10 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 16,003 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 5,598 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Meritor, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTOR) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor expands defense portfolio after acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 89,212 shares to 200,513 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 17,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,446 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5,192 shares to 143,933 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.17 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Owens Corning Earns Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognition for 10th Straight Year – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability owns 1.30 million shares or 9.44% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 86,048 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). World Asset reported 4,776 shares. 10,092 are held by Brinker. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 148,687 shares. 4,084 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.28M shares. Sasco Cap Ct has invested 4.19% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Amp Investors has 66,540 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 160,596 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 3,047 shares. Mackay Shields has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 21,488 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 9,400 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 0.26% or 41,922 shares.