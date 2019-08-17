Elk Creek Partners Lifted Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding by $831,708 as Valuation Declined; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Share Value Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 271,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, down from 6.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 300,617 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Net $8.03M; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 11/05/2018 – Genesis Land 1Q EPS C$0.02; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 18/04/2018 – Origin Successfully Achieves Phase IIb GENESIS Trial Objectives Ahead of Schedule and Announces Early Termination of Study; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 24,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 402,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 377,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 1.37M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Avis Budget Group, Genesis Energy, Columbia Property Trust, Westlake Chemical, Tabula Rasa Healthcare, and ACM Research â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for FuelCell Energy, Apollo Investment, Genesis Energy, and Solar Capital â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy, L.P. Enters Into Agreement to Sell Powder River Basin Midstream Assets and Amends Revolving Credit Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,520 shares to 173,954 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Intll Communication has invested 0.88% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 218,543 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 41,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Horrell Management. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated accumulated 26,234 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr Lc holds 28,841 shares. Alps owns 10.35 million shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.32M shares. Cadence Cap Llc owns 0.84% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 402,202 shares. Paragon Cap Limited reported 0.13% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Invesco Limited reported 15,803 shares. Citadel Limited Co has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Kings Point has 1,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $243,670 activity. The insider Jesulaitis Kristen O bought 5,000 shares worth $99,850.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MYL, WYNN, PTLA – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Portola Pharmaceuticals Skyrocketed 15.3% Today – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1.01M shares. Ftb owns 963 shares. Moreover, Highland Management Limited Partnership has 3.37% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1.56 million shares. 73,172 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 378,493 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv. C Wide Group Inc A S stated it has 159,366 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 9,092 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 100 shares. 41,523 are owned by American Grp Incorporated. 99,697 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 15,040 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 71,778 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 78,307 shares in its portfolio.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 101,090 shares to 279,965 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 93,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).