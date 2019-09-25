Elk Creek Partners Increases Stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE); As At&T (Put) (T) Share Price Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.29 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 12.53M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 98,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 9.38 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s World Was Shaken This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% or 70,277 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 1.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 103,664 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 241,881 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 351,407 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 2.22 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Lc stated it has 94,986 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 563.40M shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 178,339 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank & Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.37% or 163,158 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 117,755 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stifel Fincl has 0.6% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.95 million shares. Westchester Capital Management stated it has 24,530 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 22.82 million shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 695,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 109,633 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.02% or 11.10M shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 138,884 shares. Nebraska-based First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 333,367 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 479,240 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited owns 1.83% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 13,012 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 34,934 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 591,150 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 204,481 shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 09/09: (ACAD) (CYOU) (FNMA) Higher; (NTRP) (FRED) (PAYS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 89,212 shares to 200,513 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,101 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Technology Inc.