Elk Creek Partners Increases Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND); 3G Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position as Stock Price Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 128.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 117,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 209,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38 million, up from 91,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 227,375 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 44,648 shares to 164,752 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,994 shares, and cut its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Davis Todd C, worth $93,594 on Friday, August 2. Shares for $285,725 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Patel Sunil also bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 125,841 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity owns 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 13,540 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Qs Limited Liability Co owns 13,710 shares. Proshare Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 11,728 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 30,051 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma stated it has 34,074 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 27,293 are held by Comerica Bank. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 24,314 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 279,505 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 75,079 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp has 630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Navellier Associates Inc holds 0.08% or 4,105 shares.

