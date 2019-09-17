Elk Creek Partners Increases Position in Invacare (IVC); Bio Techne (TECH) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Position by $2.28 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 10,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281.74 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $200.13. About 222,940 shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 371,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 504,496 shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 109,878 shares to 638,832 shares, valued at $183.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 157,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,082 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 6,403 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 15 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 7,274 shares. 23,854 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.1% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 81,455 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Lc has invested 0.36% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Art Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 3,705 shares. 1,482 were reported by Etrade Limited Liability Co. 3,795 were accumulated by Citigroup. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications owns 24 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co reported 8,565 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc reported 7,400 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 33,481 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 80,346 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 13,495 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Short – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Little-Known Med-Tech Company Is Growing Like Gangbusters – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Nasdaq Q-50 Index: The Next Generation of Innovators – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Apprente Buyout to Boost Technology Offerings – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $132,530 activity. Shares for $37,000 were bought by Kummeth Charles R. on Monday, September 9.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 11,901 shares to 43,221 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 9,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,200 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold IVC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 3.00% less from 37.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Liability owns 25 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 4,400 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) or 90,906 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 507 shares. Adirondack Rech Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% or 71,318 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 544,944 shares. 2,498 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Inc. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) or 413,217 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 103,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 0% stake. 16,200 are held by Art Limited Com. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 2.22M shares.

More notable recent Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invacare cuts 75 jobs, names new sales roles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invacare Corporation (IVC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.