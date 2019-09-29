Elk Creek Partners Increased Its Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Holding by $361,318; Intrexon (XON) Shareholder Third Security Has Lifted Position

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08M, up from 67.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 946,665 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 21,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 809,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, up from 788,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 569,065 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – ABZENA-GOT NOTICE FROM HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS OF TERMINATION OF COLLABORATION, LICENCE AGREEMENT RELATING TO HALOZYME’S USE OF CO’S THIOBRIDGE LINKER TECH; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HALO shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 105.70 million shares or 8.25% less from 115.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1.31 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,085 shares. 25,671 were reported by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Fmr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2.74M shares. State Street has 4.43M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.01% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Gp stated it has 26,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). M&T Bancshares Corporation has 0% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 16,900 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 13.30 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 55,688 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 12,896 shares to 359,512 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,946 shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd.

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $848.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.38 million shares to 10.71M shares, valued at $184.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 74.55 million were reported by Third Security Limited Co. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 936,605 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 26,259 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund LP reported 15,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group stated it has 56,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Gru has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 76,420 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.03% or 285,800 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 150 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 79,729 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability has 500 shares.