Elk Creek Partners Holds Holding in Carbonite (CARB); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lowered Position by $1.76 Million as Stock Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 40,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 437,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 396,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 467,132 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moors Cabot Inc reported 15,400 shares stake. Indaba Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.08M shares or 5.45% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.78% or 437,321 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 58,633 shares. Millrace Asset Group owns 92,616 shares. Us Bankshares De has 3,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc reported 310 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.1% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 75,658 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 31,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 115,638 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 450 shares. 55,136 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 8,586 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 230,154 shares to 105,364 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 163,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,017 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Co stated it has 247,340 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,109 shares. Coldstream holds 76,365 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Affinity Inv Lc holds 2.54% or 229,140 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 21.19 million shares. Northeast Finance Consultants invested in 11,798 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 11.07 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Founders Secs Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 22,988 shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Limited holds 0.14% or 7,905 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 1.02 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.08% or 101,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 669,556 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 125,126 shares to 345,513 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).