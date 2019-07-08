Elk Creek Partners Holding in Freshpet (FRPT) Has Cut by $5.05 Million; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose, Pecaut & Company Cut Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $158.02. About 47,360 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 41,549 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CarMax (KMX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Casey’s General Stores’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Shareholders Feel About The 94% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Casey’s General Stores Executes On Its Merchandise Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42M for 20.05 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 4,400 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 14 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 2,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 51,996 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability reported 9,568 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 2,134 shares. Raymond James has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 125,337 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,561 shares. 310,629 are held by Epoch Inv Prtn. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 2,709 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0.1% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5.34M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,600 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.17% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 419,468 shares. Scout Invs has invested 0.36% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares to 622,953 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 94,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 239,013 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt LP reported 235,000 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 434,865 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc accumulated 0.02% or 150,000 shares. Vanguard holds 1.82M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,115 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 57,656 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 346,932 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Inc Nv has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares. 40,477 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Parkside State Bank Tru reported 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 15,892 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 6,872 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. Amends and Restates Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Will Freshpet (FRPT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.