Elk Creek Partners Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Increased by $10.02 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Holder Roundview Capital Has Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 27.63M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 197.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 111,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 167,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 56,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.55% or $9.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 255,352 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 109,072 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 11.06 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.

