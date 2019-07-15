Elk Creek Partners Has Upped Its Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Position by $1.08 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Boosted Its Holding by $362,173

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.51. About 10.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 28,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, up from 536,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 132,054 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Lc invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.35M shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 164,433 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs owns 65,274 shares. Opus Investment Inc stated it has 13,500 shares. Duncker Streett And Com reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company has 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcrae Mgmt accumulated 1.19% or 14,995 shares. Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gabalex Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 150,000 shares or 8.23% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 46,449 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Incorporated has invested 4.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 65,637 shares. Cypress Capital Grp invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advantage has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,044 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 352,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Consonance Capital LP invested in 8.77% or 3.65 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 17,206 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 70,509 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 8,873 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.09M are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Products Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.02% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 102,773 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 16,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 44,648 shares to 164,752 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 37,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,397 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).