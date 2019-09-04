Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) as Stock Value Rose; Brown & Brown (BRO) Market Valuation Rose While Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Its Holding

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 303,596 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 198,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 135,908 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 276,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc has invested 1.25% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Street Corp stated it has 9.40M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 51,873 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department stated it has 1,705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.27% or 166,841 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 14,901 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Pennsylvania Trust Company accumulated 32,928 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.07% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,452 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 8,826 shares to 1,498 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,263 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG).