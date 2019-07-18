Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Iridium Communications (IRDM) Stake; Keystone Automotive Industries (KEYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) stake by 21.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)’s stock rose 19.52%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 842,863 shares with $22.29 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Iridium Communications Inc now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 173,456 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 30/03/2018 – NOAA: NOAA statement on today’s broadcast of the SpaceX Iridium-5 launch; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19

Keystone Automotive Industries Inc (KEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 246 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 173 sold and reduced their positions in Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 155.70 million shares, down from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Keystone Automotive Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 156 Increased: 146 New Position: 100.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 264,844 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.34 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 60.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 9.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. for 195,913 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 249,821 shares or 6.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 6.21% invested in the company for 121,166 shares. The California-based Lateef Investment Management L.P. has invested 4.84% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 521,276 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 37,882 shares to 165,016 valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) stake by 41,078 shares and now owns 566,691 shares. Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) was raised too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $175,535 activity. The insider Rush Parker William bought $90,780. 3,500 shares were sold by Smith S. Scott, worth $67,060.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 711,508 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 630,515 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 9.32M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 132,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Shine Inv Advisory Ser has 233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 11,065 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 33,514 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 670 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 31,360 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Comm reported 62 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 150,635 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 30,661 shares. Skylands Llc reported 38,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Community Financial Bank Na invested in 0% or 200 shares.

