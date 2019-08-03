Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $395,343 Its Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 259,623 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 35,497 shares to 227,364 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 94,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Llc invested in 10,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv stated it has 9,731 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 12,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Management Grp Ltd reported 25,900 shares. 7,550 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 347,301 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 270,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 2.54 million were reported by Fmr. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 58,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 23,123 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Legal General Gp Pcl owns 5,209 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 9.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,385 are owned by Fayerweather Charles. Associated Banc holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 583,924 shares. Randolph Com stated it has 273,082 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 2.88M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.66M shares. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 224,592 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Tompkins has invested 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Fincl Inc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,352 shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd holds 50,226 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.86% or 55,395 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.