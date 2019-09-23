Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Chemical Finl (CHFC) Position as Stock Price Declined; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stock Price Declined While Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Holding by $2.90 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 256,404 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, down from 267,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 134.39% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 270,118 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 25,582 shares stake. Bollard Group Lc owns 0.02% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 18,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 28,969 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Amer Gp reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,848 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 5,172 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 53,000 shares. First Advsr LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 16,720 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 538,154 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. American Century Cos invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated reported 16,007 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Limited Company invested in 0.21% or 11,460 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 52,806 shares. 368,305 are held by Principal Financial. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 90,253 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 21,200 shares. First Manhattan owns 190,040 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 69,348 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 32,557 are held by Chatham Capital. Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Laurion Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 46,048 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.01% or 7,507 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 511,159 shares.