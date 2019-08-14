Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake as Stock Declined; Toro Co (TTC) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Raised Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 76,821 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 70,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 405,586 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 101,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 279,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 381,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 913,810 shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14,549 shares to 101,806 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,239 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Private Trust Com Na holds 0.12% or 8,107 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Jlb Assocs Inc holds 197,954 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management holds 0.05% or 11,540 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 64,488 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 61,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca reported 6,432 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 94,743 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania invested in 9,590 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 13 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 209,427 shares stake. 289,774 are owned by Raub Brock Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp Trust. Blackrock owns 4.78M shares. Green Square Cap has invested 0.21% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Ct holds 1.33% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 3.25 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 537,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has 70,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Sei has 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 4.32% or 128,490 shares. Franklin Inc holds 895,503 shares. 394,802 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Morgan Stanley reported 32,550 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 27,007 shares. Atlanta Cap Company L L C has 0.21% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 5.61M shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 121,551 shares to 501,724 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 89,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.