Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake; Genesco (GCO) Shorts Lowered By 10.14%

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) had a decrease of 10.14% in short interest. GCO’s SI was 2.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.14% from 2.72 million shares previously. With 277,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO)’s short sellers to cover GCO’s short positions. The SI to Genesco Inc’s float is 13.54%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 101,812 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 198,992 shares with $10.60 million value, down from 216,773 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd now has $2.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 51,529 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) stake by 68,668 shares to 329,539 valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 7,013 shares and now owns 52,202 shares. R1 Rcm Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, February 18 report. Wedbush maintained WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $65 target.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of GCO in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. $247,500 worth of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was sold by DICKENS MARTY G on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Dennis Robert J sold 22,760 shares worth $1.07 million.