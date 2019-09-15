Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Its Saia (SAIA) Position; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 126 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 130 sold and reduced equity positions in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 182.51 million shares, down from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 100 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Saia Inc (SAIA) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 5,408 shares as Saia Inc (SAIA)’s stock rose 18.63%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 149,586 shares with $9.67 million value, down from 154,994 last quarter. Saia Inc now has $2.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 276,156 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.39M for 18.77 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 7,945 shares to 127,048 valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Surgery Partners Inc stake by 81,164 shares and now owns 1.45 million shares. Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $88.75’s average target is -5.41% below currents $93.83 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SAIA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67M for 11.12 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 1.00 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc owns 2.82 million shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.63% invested in the company for 538,078 shares. The Connecticut-based Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 449,874 shares.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.45 million shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.