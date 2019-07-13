Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Its Iridium Communications (IRDM) Position by $5.92 Million; As Ppl (PPL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl (PPL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,710 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 602,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 297,233 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 121,551 shares to 501,724 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $175,535 activity. The insider Rush Parker William bought $90,780.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 630,515 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 83,326 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 347,727 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers reported 21,710 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 104,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 2,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 47,670 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company holds 12,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Inc holds 398,600 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,100 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,191 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares to 18,022 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,258 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 35,550 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 556,407 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 3,712 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 137,134 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 11,239 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group holds 0.64% or 94,436 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com holds 0.74% or 107,279 shares. Eqis Management owns 10,555 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 26,248 shares. American Interest Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bp Pcl stated it has 169,000 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 0.06% or 140,052 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 46,401 shares.