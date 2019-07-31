Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Circor Intl (CIR) Position as Stock Rose; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Value Rose, Credit Agricole S A Lifted Its Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 85,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 375,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 141,174 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 21,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 44,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 4.22 million shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,880 shares to 325 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 82,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,610 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank has 10,851 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 67,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.14 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 236,270 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 9,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Lazard Asset Management holds 128,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0.77% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 12.19 million shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 94 are owned by Assetmark. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.99% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Moreover, Grs Advsr Limited Liability has 4.94% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.60 million shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 62,195 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 7,325 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 46,305 shares. Wilen Inv Management reported 9,842 shares. 12,708 are owned by American Intll Group. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Parkside Fin Bank & Trust holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street stated it has 490,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 47,497 are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited. 2,936 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 86,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.21% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) or 1.03M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 18,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 233,561 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 266,986 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 37,882 shares to 165,016 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 69,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).