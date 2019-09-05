Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered By $3.84 Million Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is -2.82% below currents $23.41 stock price. Canadian Solar Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. See Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $22 Reinitiate

22/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 21.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 164,752 shares with $14.30 million value, down from 209,400 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 75,488 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 6.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 45,744 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 16/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC CSIQ.O : UBS STARTS WITH SELL ; TARGET PRICE $15; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar to Build 364 Megawatts of Projects in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Ops & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Conference in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Tivity Health Inc stake by 470,784 shares to 709,984 valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv stake by 52,692 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Nextgen Healthcare Inc was raised too.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $7900 lowest target. $100.86’s average target is 41.32% above currents $71.37 stock price. World Wrestling had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Friday, June 21 report. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.