Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position by $1.45 Million as Valuation Declined; H Partners Management Has Trimmed Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $79.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 50,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 442,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 580,487 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 624,725 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Lc has 0.02% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 59,406 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 7,387 shares. 70,513 are owned by Bluemountain Management. Federated Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,034 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 7,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 487,363 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 37,961 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 4,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank invested in 51,700 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 194,366 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 7,917 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 293 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 78,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.95M for 41.65 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 24,462 shares to 402,267 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 37,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).