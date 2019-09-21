Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hikari Power LTD Cut Its Position in The Procter&Gamble Company (PG) by $4.01 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (PG) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 36,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 92,350 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, down from 129,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in The Procter&Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 326,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, up from 754,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.14 million market cap company. It closed at $5.92 lastly. It is up 27.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd by 26,563 shares to 549,010 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 78,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764,297 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 220,000 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 113,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 93,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 96,510 shares. Ims Capital Management holds 0.08% or 13,439 shares. Hightower Ltd Company has 15,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,727 were reported by Legal & General Pcl. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 229,339 are held by Cooper Creek Partners Management Ltd Company. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 67,600 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 3,938 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 24 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 2,123 shares.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B by 35,590 shares to 114,250 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche X (ASHR) by 16,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 1.13% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 1.24% or 7.48M shares. The Missouri-based Counselors has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Bankshares Of Raymore stated it has 37,438 shares. Paradigm Llc reported 0.25% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.28% or 6.66M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 30,290 shares. Arga Inv LP owns 2,675 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Management accumulated 2,123 shares. Coldstream Cap Management accumulated 20,484 shares. Us Bankshares De has 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.03 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Appleton Partners Ma invested in 1.14% or 84,292 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York reported 118,073 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.