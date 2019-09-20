Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) by $7.35 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Market Value Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 104.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 525,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27 million, up from 501,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 4.81 million shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 5,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,654 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 10,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $246.6. About 4.88M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk bashes media, proposes credibility check; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Investors Aren’t Laughing After April Fool’s Day Joke (Video); 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 18/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes aren’t news because they’re safer than human driving, but that’s not an accurate comparison. Let’s break down the stats that Musk and his self-driving-car cohorts use to say their vehicles are safer; 06/03/2018 – RenewEconomy: EXCLUSIVE: Neoen, operator of the #Tesla big battery, now plan a “hydrogen superb” in South Australia with; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk takes over production for Tesla’s Model 3; 27/03/2018 – College students can take a program that will guarantee them a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla. via @CNBCMakeIt

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla -2% as new EV competition highlighted – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla – China May Not Be Able To Shoulder The Heavy Future – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Surfaces Tesla’s Solar Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis’ rubraca tablets for women now available in Germany; shares are up 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Clovis Oncology Stock Dropped as Much as 13% Today – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis launches $225M convertible debt offering; shares down 11% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

